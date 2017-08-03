Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Allscripts acquires McKesson’s EHR and revenue cycle tools for $185 million

Vendor said it will keep McKesson’s Paragon EHR for small hospitals and use its own Sunrise for larger systems. 
By Tom Sullivan
August 03, 2017
05:20 PM
Share
Allscripts acquires McKesson EHR

Allscripts CEO Paul Black

Allscripts announced on Thursday after stock markets closed that it is buying rival McKesson’s health IT unit.

For $185 million in cash, Allscripts gains the product portfolio McKesson calls Enterprise Information Solutions consisting of the Paragon EHR, Star and HealthQuest revenue cycle technologies, OneContent content management tools as well as Lab Analytics and Blood Bank.

Allscripts CEO Paul Black said that adding McKesson’s products will enable the company to increase its scale and drive innovation. “This transaction is expected to directly benefit existing clients and shareholders, as well as the Enterprise Information Solutions clients and team members we’ll welcome,” Black said in a statement.  

[Also: Epic, Cerner, Allscripts signal more open EHRs ahead]

To that extent, Allscripts sa will continue developing McKesson’s Paragon for small hospitals and target its own Sunrise EHR at larger systems and health networks.

The combination of the two products, Allscripts said, will double its footprint among U.S. hospitals.

Allscripts will invest in and continue to offer Paragon as the integrated EHR and revenue cycle management solution for the small hospital market segment, while Allscripts Sunrise™ will continue as the primary platform for larger institutions, typically with highly complex service line needs.

After the proposed transaction closes, the combination of Paragon and Sunrise hospitals will double Allscripts current EHR hospital client count in the United States. 

“The healthcare IT market remains highly fragmented,” Black said. “Today’s announcement is a strategic measure to maintain Allscripts leadership and position Allscripts for continued growth.” 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Mergers & Acquisitions
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

CMS finalizes 90-day reporting for meaningful use
CMS finalizes 90-day reporting for meaningful use of EHRs

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Allscripts acquires McKesson EHR

Allscripts CEO Paul Black

Allscripts acquires McKesson’s EHR and revenue cycle...
Boston Medical Center patient safety

Boston University Medical Center's Moakley Building. Photo via Drknchkn

Boston Medical Center is standardizing handoffs, and...
VA telehealth

The new app was announced at a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump, Shulkin announce 'anywhere-to-anywhere...
Jared Kushner VA VistA
How Jared Kushner helped the VA pick Cerner... quickly
WannaCry hackers cash out $143,000 in ransom money
AI-powered Viome
AI-powered Viome raises $15 million to take on the...

The Moxe staff. Photo via Twitter

Moxe's Convergence aims to boost information...
EHR certification tool

The ONC hopes to utilize the 21st Century Cures Act, passed on Dec. 16, 2016, to support testing tools for the certification program.

ONC kicks off EHR certification tool transition