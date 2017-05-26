Artificial Intelligence

As AI spreads through healthcare, ethical questions arise

New Infosys report points to the importance of "ethical standards" for maintaining and sometimes retraining talent as automation changes workflows.
By Mike Miliard
May 26, 2017
01:37 PM
Share
As AI spreads through healthcare, ethical questions arise

As U.S. hospitals work to transform their IT infrastructure, workflows and data management processes, an impressive number of them are doing with the help of artificial intelligence, a new report from Infosys shows. That demands awareness around new staffing and training processes.

Respondents to the survey cite three big digital transformation goals: changing their culture to embrace innovation (65 percent), making smarter and more ubiquitous use of mobile tools (63 percent) and working to become more agile and customer-centric (58 percent).

[Also: 86% of healthcare companies use some form of AI]

As they do, several specific AI-supported processes are playing a significant role, according to Infosys. These include machine learning (77 percent), robotic automation (61 percent), institutionalization of enterprise knowledge using AI (59 percent), cognitive AI-led processes or tasks (50 percent) and automated predictive analytics (47 percent).

As healthcare organizations roll out more and more AI capabilities, they should "establish ethical standards and obligations for the organization as well as metrics to assess the performance of AI systems," according to the new report. "As people displaced from their current roles by automation are being retrained and reskilled to perform new ones, redirecting a significant section of that talent to operate and manage the ethics charge will prove beneficial."

Indeed, nearly half the respondents said their top priority is to automate processes in order to increase productivity (83 percent), ensure consistency and quality (68 percent), save time (48 percent), reduce costs (40 percent) and to minimize manual errors (40 percent).

Meanwhile, 74 percent of the respondents from the Healthcare and Life Sciences enterprises said "employee lifelong learning programs are extremely important to their organizations," according to the report. Seventy percent said they help improves the abilities to fit into new roles and jobs, 18 percent say it improves their productivity and 7 percent say it prevents skills loss when employees with highly specialized skills retire or switch jobs."

This past month, Infosys launched a new AI platform, known as Nia, which converges the big data analytics, machine learning, knowledge management and cognitive automation capabilities of the company's first-generation platform, Mana, along with end-to-end robotic process automation capabilities of its AssistEdge technology, optical character recognition, natural language processing and more.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

As AI spreads through healthcare, ethical questions arise
As AI spreads through healthcare, ethical questions arise

Most Read

AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
GE to invest $500 million in healthcare and hire 5,000 software developers
Machine learning 101: The healthcare opportunities are endless
Health Catalyst embeds new catalyst.ai machine learning across entire product line
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty: Cognitive era is 'a profoundly hopeful moment in time'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Health Information Exchange (HIE)
Data Warehousing
Decision Support

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Precision Medicine
EHRs

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital (Queensland Children's Hospital) under construction in Brisbane, March 2014. (Wikimedia Commons)

Australian hospitals fighting system failure after...
Most consumers would leave a healthcare provider that was struck by ransomware
Most consumers would leave a healthcare provider that...
IU, Regenstrief score $2.5 million from NIA to test new care model for patients over 50
IU, Regenstrief score $2.5 million from NIA to test new...
Hospital social media activity mostly tied to maternity, recovery
Hospital social media activity mostly tied to maternity...
cloud hospital IT IDC
Cloud computing will change the nature of hospital IT...
IoT security architecture
Cisco unveils IoT security architecture for healthcare...
ransomware master keys released

Dharma Heat Map. Source: id-ransomware.malwarehunterteam.com

Crysis averted: New round of ransomware master keys...
genomic analytics software
Broad Institute makes genomic analytics software open...