Artificial Intelligence

AI-powered Viome raises $15 million to take on the microbiome

Viome identifies microorganisms in the gut, analyzes by applying machine learning and offers personalized nutritional recommendations.
By Bernie Monegain
August 03, 2017
02:18 PM
Share
AI-powered Viome

Viome, which has developed technology aimed at balancing microorganisms in the gut, has landed $15 million in capital.
 
The funds will go towards the launch of the company’s at-home health kit, which targets the microbiome. Microbiome refers to microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, in the human body.

Viome is led by CEO Naveen Jain, innovator, philanthropist and founder of Moon Express, Intelius, TalentWise and InfoSpace. It was founded by Jain and a group of entrepreneurs.

The company is currently operating as an early beta program with several thousand customers using the product.

Viome uses proprietary technology licensed through the Los Alamos National Laboratory. Viomeidentifies and quantifies all microorganisms in the gut – and analyzes what they are doing. By applying machine learning to this analysis, VIOME then recommends personalized nutritional recommendations to balance the gut microbiome inside the body.

These results offer the users a view into their health and the nutrition they need to prevent many of today's chronic illnesses, company executives say.

Viome has 45 employees located in Cupertino, Los Alamos, and New York. The company was founded by a group of entrepreneurs in science and technology that includes innovator, philanthropist and founder of Moon Express, Intelius, TalentWise and InfoSpace, Naveen Jain.

The series A funding takes Viome's total funding to $21 million, led by Khosla Ventures with participation from Bold Capital Partners. Khosla Ventures, led by managing partner Vinod Khosla, which will receive one seat on the Viome board.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Clinical
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

CMS finalizes 90-day reporting for meaningful use
CMS finalizes 90-day reporting for meaningful use of EHRs

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
How nursing informatics helped Carolinas HealthCare eliminate 18 million clicks

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Allscripts acquires McKesson EHR

Allscripts CEO Paul Black

Allscripts acquires McKesson’s EHR and revenue cycle...
Boston Medical Center patient safety

Boston University Medical Center's Moakley Building. Photo via Drknchkn

Boston Medical Center is standardizing handoffs, and...
VA telehealth

The new app was announced at a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump, Shulkin announce 'anywhere-to-anywhere...
Jared Kushner VA VistA
How Jared Kushner helped the VA pick Cerner... quickly
WannaCry hackers cash out $143,000 in ransom money
AI-powered Viome
AI-powered Viome raises $15 million to take on the...

The Moxe staff. Photo via Twitter

Moxe's Convergence aims to boost information...
EHR certification tool

The ONC hopes to utilize the 21st Century Cures Act, passed on Dec. 16, 2016, to support testing tools for the certification program.

ONC kicks off EHR certification tool transition