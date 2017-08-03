AI-powered Viome raises $15 million to take on the microbiome

Viome, which has developed technology aimed at balancing microorganisms in the gut, has landed $15 million in capital.



The funds will go towards the launch of the company’s at-home health kit, which targets the microbiome. Microbiome refers to microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, in the human body.

Viome is led by CEO Naveen Jain, innovator, philanthropist and founder of Moon Express, Intelius, TalentWise and InfoSpace. It was founded by Jain and a group of entrepreneurs.

The company is currently operating as an early beta program with several thousand customers using the product.

Viome uses proprietary technology licensed through the Los Alamos National Laboratory. Viomeidentifies and quantifies all microorganisms in the gut – and analyzes what they are doing. By applying machine learning to this analysis, VIOME then recommends personalized nutritional recommendations to balance the gut microbiome inside the body.

These results offer the users a view into their health and the nutrition they need to prevent many of today's chronic illnesses, company executives say.

Viome has 45 employees located in Cupertino, Los Alamos, and New York. The company was founded by a group of entrepreneurs in science and technology that includes innovator, philanthropist and founder of Moon Express, Intelius, TalentWise and InfoSpace, Naveen Jain.

The series A funding takes Viome's total funding to $21 million, led by Khosla Ventures with participation from Bold Capital Partners. Khosla Ventures, led by managing partner Vinod Khosla, which will receive one seat on the Viome board.

