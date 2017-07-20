Privacy & Security

AHIMA unveils standardized request for information form for HIPAA compliance

Designed to help providers as more patients exercise their rights to access their health data, the new tool comports with guidelines from both OCR and ONC.
By Mike Miliard
July 20, 2017
03:33 PM
Share
HIPAA compliance

The American Health Information Management Association has released a model Patient Request for Health Information form, which can be used as a modifiable template and given to patients when they request access to their EHR data.

The form is meant to help the process for providers, and ensure they're compliant with the right of access rules outlined by the HHS Office for Civil Rights under HIPAA. It also dovetails with a recent report from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT that called for a more transparent patient records request process to reduce the burden on consumers, according to AHIMA.

[Also: AHIMA posts toolkit to help hospitals prep for HIPAA audits]

Several healthcare organizations and patient advocates had told the group that consumers are often confused by the inconsistency of patient access forms given to them by their healthcare providers.

"Many patients may not understand their rights to access their personal health information including that they can request to receive information in a format of their choosing, such as on a jump drive or through email," said AHIMA interim CEO Pamela Lane in a statement.

"There also remains some confusion by healthcare professionals regarding their responsibility to provide patients with easy access to their records," she added. "Written in easy-to-understand language for all patients, this model form, and explanation of use provides healthcare providers with a customizable tool that both ensures their compliance and captures patient request information in a clear, simple format."

Recent OCR guidance addressed patients' rights to inspect and/or obtain a copy of their health records and to have a copy of their records sent or directed to an individual of their choosing. The new AHIMA model form – does not replace a third-party authorization form or address specific state laws – will help streamline the patient request process to help providers meet the 30-day timeframe for patient access required under HIPAA.

The form could be useful for large hospitals and individual physician practices alike, "providing needed clarity on their obligations," said Lane. "Our hope is that it will help connect patients with their health information and make them more empowered healthcare consumers."

AHIMA recommends providers take some steps to ensure optimal use of the model form. They can edit the form based on system capabilities as well as operational needs – logos, barcodes and addresses can also be added at the organization’s discretion – but organizations should also brush up on OCR guidance 45 CFR 164.524(c)(3) to ensure compliance.

The group notes that organizations aren't precluded from developing their own internal policies that comply with the OCR guidance as long as they do not create barriers to patient access: If a patient requests that health information be transmitted through unsecured email, for example the provider should comply. OCR rules and state laws should be also consulted when developing a fee structure for patient data, according to AHIMA.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Patient Engagement, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

AHIMA unveils standardized request for information form for HIPAA compliance
HIPAA compliance

Most Read

eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Data Warehousing
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

NIH precision medicine project
NIH precision medicine project to explore enrollment of...
electronic health records workflow
BloomAPI gets $2.4 million for software to release...
HHS appropriations bill slashes AHRQ funding
House HHS appropriations bill slashes AHRQ funding, but...
Change Healthcare moves toward blockchain
Change Healthcare makes another move toward blockchain,...
national hospital initiative for opioid crisis
Premier takes on the opioid crisis with national...
healthcare risk-sharing
GE Healthcare, Jefferson Health kick off work targeting...
biggest healthcare breaches 2017
The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)
US Digital Service continues to focus on health IT for...