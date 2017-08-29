Mergers & Acquisitions

Advisory Board sells healthcare business to Optum, education business to Vista in $2.5 billion deal

Board of Directors unanimously approved the deal, has recommended that Company's stockholders agree to it.
By Beth Jones Sanborn
August 29, 2017
11:30 AM
Advisory Board sells healthcare business to Optum

It’s official. Healthcare research, technology and consulting firm The Advisory Board Company will sell its healthcare business to Optum and its education division to Vista Equity Partners in a duo of deals worth $2.58 billion, or $52.65 per share.

Affiliates of Vista will first acquire the Company's education business, including Royall & Company, for $1.55 billion.

News of the deal to Optum, which is owned by UnitedHealthcare, was first reported by Bloomberg in July.

Following the closing of the education transaction, the company’s healthcare business will merge with Optum, a deal worth for $1.3 billion. It includes the assumption of The Advisory Board Company's debt. 

The Advisory Board said their research, healthcare advisory services, and analytics capabilities will support Optum's data analytics resources, and operational expertise. Their investment capital will also give The Advisory Board the ability to expand into new healthcare markets, the company said. 

The merger is expected to close by the end of 2017 or in early 2018, pending stockholder approval. 

