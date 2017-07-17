Adventist Health debuts built-in AI tech from Bright.md

Bright.md, a developer of virtual care technology to boost healthcare efficiencies and outcomes while also cutting costs for many of the most common health conditions, has implemented its SmartExam software at Adventist Health in Roseville, California.

Adventist Health operates hospitals, clinics and ancillary services in four states. The health system has implemented Bright.md software for Adventist patients in Oregon.

Bright.md, which launched in early 2014, also announced it has raised $8 million in Series B funding, led by B Capital Group, with participation by Seven Peaks Ventures. The new funding gives the Portland, Ore.-based startup a total of $11.5 million across all rounds.

AI-infused SmartExam acts as a virtual physician’s assistant. The technology makes it possible for primary care providers to deliver remote care, cut costs and improve patient outcomes, Bright.md CEO and co-founder Ray Costantini, MD, said in a statement.

Using SmartExam, patients get care from providers at their own health system via a mobile phone or computer. The intelligent software interviews patients, and the system uses the answers to gather more information and support the healthcare providers.

The software gets smarter over time, as it learns more about a specific patient’s health needs and conditions. The information also helps augment the system’s overall knowledge base so all patients and providers can benefit.

“SmartExam helps physicians remotely deliver high-quality care, diagnosing and treating patients in a matter of minutes, says Costantini. “That’s far less time than the typical 20-minute in-office visit.”

SmartExam is also in use at Greenville Health System in South Carolina and Rush University Medical System in Chicago.

