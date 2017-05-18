Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Activist investor takes aim at athenahealth

Paul Singer’s Elliott Associates bought a 10 percent stake in the EHR vendor, says there are many ways the company can improve shareholder value.
By Bernie Monegain
May 18, 2017
02:12 PM
Share
athenahealth EHR vendor

Investment firm Elliott Associates has bought 9.2 percent of athenahealth stock, according to an SEC filing submitted Tuesday, and speculation has already started about what that might mean for the health IT company’s future. 

For starters, athenahealth’s stock jumped 8 percent Thursday morning on the news.  

According to the SEC filing, Elliott Associates described athenahealth stock as an attractive investment opportunity because it is currently undervalued. 

[Also: Athenahealth stock struggling after poor earnings; Bush partly blames Trump]

"There are numerous operational and strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value and the holder will be seeking to engage in a dialogue with the company's board regarding these matters,” Elliott Associates stated. 

TheStreet reported this morning that, for Singer, “strategic opportunities usually mean find a buyer and sell the business.” 

Elliott Advisors just last week, for instance, pressed Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to enter takeover talks with US rival PPG Industries, and soon after began legal proceedings to try to oust the company’s chairman, according to reports.

“We are aware of Elliot’s filing and look forward to talking with them to hear their views about the company and discuss the actions we are taking to drive enhanced growth and value creation for all athenahealth shareholders,” athenahealth director of PR Holly Spring said. “We have great confidence in the company and where we are headed.”

In an investor call earlier this month, athenahealth co-founder and CEO Jonathan Bush said the uncertainty around healthcare legislation had been bad for business, and he blamed that on President Trump. 

Founded in 1977, Elliott Associates today manages more than $32 billion in capital for both institutional and individual investors. The firm describes itself as a multi-strategy firm, active in debt, equities, commodities, currencies and various other asset classes across a range of industries, especially in technology.

An Elliott Associates spokesman declined to comment beyond what it had reported in the SEC filing.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Activist investor takes aim at athenahealth
athenahealth EHR vendor

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

EHRs
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership
Real-world advice on analytics for value-based care

More Stories

EHR natural language processing isn't perfect, but...
Mayo Clinic improve medical device security
Hospitals can make medical devices up to 70% safer, Mayo...
Senate cybersecurity bill Schatz and Johnson

The Protecting Our Ability to Counter Hacking Act, introduced by Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, left, includes bipartisan support with Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, right, issuing a statement that Congress needs to find ways to "combine public and private efforts to maintain the security of America’s networks."

After WannaCry, Senators float bill to stop US cyber...
artificial intelligence Partners HealthCare MassGeneral
Partners HealthCare launches 10-year project to boost AI...
Conversa patient-provider communication
Conversa grabs $8 million to prop up patient-provider...
VA taps DSS for mobile patient scheduling tool
VA taps DSS for mobile patient scheduling tool
Robert Califf joins Google Verily
Former FDA head to join Google’s Verily, Duke and...
Cerner, Truman Medical Center patient monitoring
Cerner, Truman Medical Centers launch at-home patient...