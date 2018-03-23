Accruent buys Connectiv for biomedical and device asset management technology

The company’s platform helps hospitals tackle medical device vulnerabilities.
By Bernie Monegain
March 23, 2018
09:48 AM
Accruent buys Connectiv

Austin, Texas-based Accruent is growing its healthcare management foothold, with the acquisition of California-based Connectiv, the companies announced. 

Accruent helps clients have control and visibility across asset management. The company also develops real estate, facilities and equipment management software and this move, which marks Accruent’s seventh purchase in two years, is expected to boost Accruent’s ability to serve its healthcare clients.

La Jolla, Calif.-based Connectiv is a cloud computing software company that develops healthcare technology management tools for clinical engineering departments to automate tasks, such as biomedical asset management, compliance management, purchasing support automation and parts and inventory management.

Connectiv also makes it possible for biomedical and clinical engineering groups to manage and control all aspects of their medical devices and equipment, and it automates the management of medical apps, devices and facilities.

“With 67 percent of medical device manufacturers and 56 percent of healthcare providers believing an attack on their devices is likely to occur within a year, we saw the urgency to provide a solution for managing biomedical assets,” Accruent CEO John Borgerding said in a statement.

Borgerding said Accruent is acquiring Connectiv because its software, co-created with clinical engineers in national healthcare organizations, includes automatic security monitoring that identifies threats quickly. 

“We’ve built our business and platform to meet the underserved needs of healthcare clinical engineers,” added Rob Woodbyrne, CEO of Connectiv. “Since our founding, we’ve brought more transparency to healthcare organizations as they manage technology and optimize the delivery of healthcare.”

With the purchase of Connectiv, Accruent is adding about 20 employees, which puts the company’s workforce at a little under 1,000 people.

Medical Devices, Mergers & Acquisitions
