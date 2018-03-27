Accenture, Global Center for Health Innovation, team up to take on opioid epidemic

More than 50 companies, including BioEnterprise, HIMSS and G2G Consulting, kicked off the working group with an executive briefing this week.
By Bernie Monegain
March 27, 2018
03:53 PM
Share
opioid epidemic

The Global Center for Health Innovation in Cleveland, home to HIMSS Innovation Center and several healthcare and technology companies, will work with Accenture to explore how data might better integrate addiction services, including first responders, ER and inpatient, outpatient and behavioral health.

The goal of the working group is to improve treatment and move toward prevention by establishing a set of actions and a technology platform to boost the effectiveness of community services that could be replicated across the country.

[Also: Hackensack Meridian advances behavioral health partnership with Carrier Clinic]

More than 50 industry experts attended a kickoff executive briefing on March 26. BioEnterprise led the event with Accenture, G2G Consulting and HIMSS.

“The working group will integrate clinical and community data sources to drive evidence-based changes to our community, opioid addiction programs and services,” BioEnterprise CEO Aram Nerpounim said in a statement.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Clinical, Pharmacy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

apple healthcare plan
Top Story
Do Apple's recent hospital deals signal industry shakeup ahead?

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

HHS warns of cyberattacks

The Office of Civil Rights in Washington, D.C. Credit: Google Maps

OCR urges health providers: Draft contingency plan for cyberattacks, now
Senate opioid crisis

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, during a Senate floor speech in March. Credit: YouTube

Latest Senate opioid push: Support interoperability between FDA and border patrol
NTT partners with DataFirst on imaging AI
NTT partners with DataFirst on imaging AI
opioid epidemic
Accenture, Global Center for Health Innovation, team up to take on opioid epidemic

Chris Wlaschin speaking at an ICIT briefing Oct. 2017. Credit: YouTube

Outgoing HHS CISO Chris Wlaschin opens up about his departure
EHR usability
EHR usability issues can harm patients
Clinical collaboration cancer center

Centra Regional Cancer Center in Lynchburg, Virginia. Credit: Google Maps

Cancer center taps clinical collaboration tech to connect caregivers – including competitors
controlling clinical costs

Kim Ingram is the chief nursing officer at HealthEdge. Credit: HealthEdge

HealthEdge CNO on the challenge to controlling clinical costs