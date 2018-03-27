Accenture, Global Center for Health Innovation, team up to take on opioid epidemic

The Global Center for Health Innovation in Cleveland, home to HIMSS Innovation Center and several healthcare and technology companies, will work with Accenture to explore how data might better integrate addiction services, including first responders, ER and inpatient, outpatient and behavioral health.

The goal of the working group is to improve treatment and move toward prevention by establishing a set of actions and a technology platform to boost the effectiveness of community services that could be replicated across the country.

More than 50 industry experts attended a kickoff executive briefing on March 26. BioEnterprise led the event with Accenture, G2G Consulting and HIMSS.

“The working group will integrate clinical and community data sources to drive evidence-based changes to our community, opioid addiction programs and services,” BioEnterprise CEO Aram Nerpounim said in a statement.

