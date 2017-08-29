Privacy & Security

8 execs resign from Trump's cybersecurity council

The exodus comes on the heels a report that found the major vulnerabilities with the government’s readiness to protect its critical systems from cyberattacks.
By Jessica Davis
August 29, 2017
03:02 PM
Share
8 execs resign from Trump’s cybersecurity council

Trump at his rally in Phoenix on Aug. 22.

Eight members of the President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council resigned last week citing inadequate attention the administration has given to pressing cybersecurity concerns. This could prove problematic for the healthcare industry, who could use additional cybersecurity resources and guidelines.

The council was established in 2001 under the Bush administration to provide the President with sound advice on the state of security for the government’s critical infrastructure. Under Trump, the council started with 30 members and fell to 28 when two members passed in their resignation. The latest wave of resignations leaves just 20 members in the group.

[Join Your Peers at HIMSS’ Healthcare Security Forum! Register Today]

In the letter, first obtained by Nextgov, the authors state the effort to improve the nation’s infrastructure is not functioning as intended.

“Historically, bipartisan membership of NIAC serves in the spirit of collaboration and with a shared interest in ensuring the security of our Nation’s infrastructure through public-private collaboration,” according to the resignation letter.

“Unfortunately, my experience to date has not demonstrated that the Administration is adequately attentive to the pressing national security matters within the NIAC’s purview, or responsive to sound advice received from experts and advisors on these matters,” the authors said.

The members also said their resignations were in protest of the way Trump handled the Charlottesville riots this month between white nationalists and counter-protesters, citing Trump’s lack of “moral infrastructure.”

The resignation also stems from Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement and other actions that ignore climate change. The inaction “also points to your disregard for the security of American communities.”

Three of CEOs, who are remnants of the Obama administration, took to Twitter to announce their resignations: Office of Science and Technology Policy Chief of Staff Cristin Dorgelo, White House Council on Environmental Quality Managing Director Christy Goldfuss and White House Chief Data Scientist DJ Patil.

This news comes on the heels of Trump disbanding two business councils -- Strategic and Policy Forum and the White House Manufacturing Jobs Initiative -- after a mass exodus of executive board members. The President later opted to shut down the councils.

The bulk of the government’s security framework decisions come through National Institute of Standards and Technology. However, the eight executives left just before the council’s quarterly business meeting. The group recently filed a report that revealed the government’s readiness and defenses aren’t ready to protect its critical systems from cyberattacks.

“A large-scale cyber attack on one of these sectors could cause cascading effects across multiple sectors, threatening public health and safety, as well as economic and national security,” the report found.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

What's next for health information exchanges?
HIE business models

Mission Hospital is part of SHIEC through St. Joseph Health network in California.

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

St. Jude pacemakers
FDA to patients with St. Jude pacemakers: Update needed...
information blocking
Health IT vendors, trade groups demand HHS eradicate...
Mark Cuban-backed blockchain platform

Mark Cuban is an investor in Radical App, whose Mercury Protocol aims to change the way messages are exchanged based on a platform that has the inherent security of blockchain.

Mark Cuban-backed blockchain platform could transform...
8 execs resign from Trump’s cybersecurity council

Trump at his rally in Phoenix on Aug. 22.

8 execs resign from Trump's cybersecurity council
Intermountain moves to open IT platform
Intermountain begins shift to open IT platform
Indiana EHR update to fight opioid crisis

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb speaking at the RNC in 2016.

Indiana will integrate PDMP into EHRs statewide to fight...
NHS Lanarkshire hit by ransomware

The NHS Lanarkshire corporate office in the U.K. Photo via Google Maps

WannaCry victim NHS Lanarkshire hit by new ransomware...
Advisory Board sells healthcare business to Optum
Advisory Board sells healthcare business to Optum,...