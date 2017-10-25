7 new members join CommonWell, bringing total to more than 70

From just six founding EHR vendors when it was launched four years ago, the CommonWell Health Alliance now has more than 70 member companies whose expertise ranges far and wide.

"It continues to astound me how diverse and all-encompassing our membership is becoming," said Nick Knowlton, CommonWell's membership committee chair, as the alliance kicked off its Fall Summit and Annual Meeting.

"This group of new members is no different," he added. "But one thing remains consistent across our entire member base – our passion for improving the accessibility and sharing of health data to improve clinical outcomes."

The newest CommonWell members are:

AdvancedMD, which makes cloud-based office software to ambulatory medical practices, including nearly 26,000 physicians across 8,600 practices and 600 medical billing companies nationwide.

CedarBridge Group, a specialty consulting and software firm, which helps healthcare organizations make more through effective use of data through smarter technology deployments.

Clinical Architecture, which develops software focused on the quality and usability of clinical data, helping providers with interoperability, decision support, analytics and more.

CompuGroup Medical, which focuses on clinical and practice management activities in physician practices, community health centers, hospitals and labs.

DataFile Technologies, which partners with EHR companies to help with clinical workflows and secure exchange of health information.

Forward Advantage, which develops technologies for health information exchange, identity and access management and more.

Prosocial Applications, whose mobile tools are aimed at consumers with chronic, complex and rare conditions across care settings.

