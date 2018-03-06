6 policymakers promise change in healthcare is on the way

At the start of HIMSS18, government officials energize attendees with an insider view of coming changes in Washington.
March 06, 2018
06:05 PM
Government officials at HIMSS18 in Las Vegas found large crowds of attendees eager to learn about what's in store for healthcare policy in the coming months, and years. Here's what officials told attendees:

1. “The president is determined to make interoperability a reality for all Americans.”

  Jared Kushner White House Senior Advisor 

 

2. “We cannot effectively transition to a value-based system unless we transfer all of the clinical and payment data to a point of care. I know I will get better care if doctors have all my information.”

– Seema Verma, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator

 

3. “There’s the fear of everything… everybody can be attacked. And it only takes one device, one system. We have to be more vigilant.”

– Jon Walter McKeeby, the CIO for its Department of Clinical Research Informatics at National Institutes of Health

 

4. "People can bring cases of info blocking to OIG… If someone isn’t sharing information where they are supposed to, then you can be found to be info blocking. And there will be fines and enforcement.”

– Jon White, MD, ONC Deputy National Coordinator for Health Information

 

5. "We feel that we need fewer regulations, rather than more."

Donald Rucker, MD, National Coordinator for Health IT

 

Topics: 
Government & Policy, HIMSS18
