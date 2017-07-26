Privacy & Security

300,000 records breached in ransomware attack on Pennsylvania health system

The breach on Women’s Health Care Group of Pennsylvania was discovered in May, but hackers had unauthorized access to the system as early as January.
By Jessica Davis
July 26, 2017
02:14 PM
Share
healthcare breach

Women’s Health Care Group of Pennsylvania breach was vulnerable since January.

The Women’s Health Care Group of Pennsylvania, with 45 offices throughout the state, has notified 300,000 of its patients that a ransomware attack has put their personal health information at risk.

The health system discovered a server and workstation at one of its practices was infected by ransomware on May 16. Officials said the infected server and workstation were removed from the network, before officials launched an investigation by a computer forensics team.

The investigation revealed the cybercriminals began hacking the system as early as January 2017, by leveraging a security vulnerability. Officials said the security flaw allowed limited access to patient information before it encrypted certain files.

[Also: The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)]

The health system couldn’t determine if patient information acquired or viewed.

The data stolen by hackers included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, pregnancy histories, blood type information, lab results, medical record numbers, insurance information and medical diagnoses. Officials said the encrypted files were restored from backups and didn’t disrupt patient care.

This type of data is used by hackers to build full profiles of patients that are then placed for sale on the dark web. For example, by leveraging insurance data, a hacker can masquerade as an insurance agent and attempt to collect money from a patient.

The health system has also filed a report with the FBI.

“Maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of our patients' personal information is very important to us, officials said in a statement. “We’re conducting a comprehensive internal review of our information security practices and procedures to help prevent such events in the future.”

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Hal Wolf named CEO of HIMSS, digital health veteran to replace Steve Lieber

Harold "Hal" Wolf III

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

cybersecurity best practices
New cybersecurity best practices are emerging for IoT
NIH precision medicine initiative
NIH's 'All of Us' precision medicine...
ransomware attack payments
Google: Ransomware victims paid $25 million to hackers
cybersecurity on a budget
How hospitals can shore up cybersecurity on a '...
cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel
Obama cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel to...
healthcare breach

Women’s Health Care Group of Pennsylvania breach was vulnerable since January.

300,000 records breached in ransomware attack on...
Epic EHR rollout
Meritus Health plans $100 million Epic EHR installation
AMIA interoperability framework
AMIA throws its support behind proposed interoperability...